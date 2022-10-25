Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.36.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.41. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.