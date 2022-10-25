Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

KLA stock opened at $295.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

