Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 740 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48.

