Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,044 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $174.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

