Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,708 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

