Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 4.0 %

THC stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

