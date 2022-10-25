Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

