Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.37.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

