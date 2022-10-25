Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.32% of Packaging Co. of America worth $40,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

