Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,866,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

About Preferred Bank



Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

