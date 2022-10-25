Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Visa by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Visa by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

