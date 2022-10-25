Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen increased their price target on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $952.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

