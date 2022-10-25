Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,186 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Sotera Health stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

