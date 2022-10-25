Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,835 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 290.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 38.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 108,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $6,865,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

