Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,344,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 998,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,492,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

