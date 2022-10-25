Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 13,694 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

