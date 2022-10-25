Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 9,040 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

