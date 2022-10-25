Sciencast Management LP Has $403,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

