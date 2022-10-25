Sciencast Management LP Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $284,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3,650.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 264.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE:SF opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

