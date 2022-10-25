Sciencast Management LP Invests $428,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in iRobot by 16.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in iRobot by 33.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 31,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in iRobot by 680.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

