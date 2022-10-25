Sciencast Management LP Makes New $356,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

