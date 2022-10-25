Sciencast Management LP Makes New $396,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Greif by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Greif Stock Up 2.1 %

GEF stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

