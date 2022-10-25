Sciencast Management LP Makes New $399,000 Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

