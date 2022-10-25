Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Insider Activity

Bill.com Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

