Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 255.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 128,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SNX opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,431 shares of company stock worth $3,152,713 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.