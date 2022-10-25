Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.39 and its 200-day moving average is $233.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.