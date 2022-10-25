Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,826 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 572,737 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after buying an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Read More

