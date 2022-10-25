Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,757 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

