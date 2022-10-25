Sciencast Management LP Sells 13,069 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.73.

EOG opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

