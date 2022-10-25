Sciencast Management LP Sells 9,221 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Premier by 75.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 1.3 %

PINC opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Benchmark raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.