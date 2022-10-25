Sciencast Management LP Takes $347,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.