Sciencast Management LP Takes $408,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. CWM LLC grew its position in US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in US Foods by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

