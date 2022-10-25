Sciencast Management LP Takes $424,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $214.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.