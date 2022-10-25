Sciencast Management LP Takes $526,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 4.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,318,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $611,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1,468.5% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,420 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Brunswick by 13.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.



