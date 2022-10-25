Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nordstrom by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.
Nordstrom Trading Down 0.2 %
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
