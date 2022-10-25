Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nordstrom by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

