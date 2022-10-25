Sciencast Management LP Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $42,005,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

CHRW opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.