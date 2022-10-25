Sciencast Management LP Trims Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %

NSIT stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.



