Searle & CO. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.0% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

