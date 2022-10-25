Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

