Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. CX Institutional acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in APA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 490.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

