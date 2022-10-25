Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 28,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $332.07 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.44.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.