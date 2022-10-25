Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

