Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 14.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

HRL stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

