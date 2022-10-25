Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

