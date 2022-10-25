Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FMC opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.