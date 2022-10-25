Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

