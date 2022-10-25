Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

