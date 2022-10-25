Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

