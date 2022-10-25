Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,878,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $292.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.28. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

