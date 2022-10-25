Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $337.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.93 and its 200 day moving average is $363.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

